A report published by the International Monetary Fund shows that the State of Israel ranks among the top global economies.

According to the IMF, Israel’s gross domestic product (GDP) per capita is estimated at approximately $69,800, placing it 20th in the world.

This ranking reflects a notable rise, with Israel now ahead of countries such as United Kingdom (about $56,100) and France (about $51,200).

The growth is largely attributed to the strength of the technology sector and defense exports, which continue to generate high added value for the economy even under conditions of uncertainty.

However, when measured by purchasing power parity (PPP), which accounts for the cost of living, the picture changes. Due to Israel’s relatively high price levels compared to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development average, the purchasing power of Israeli citizens is lower than what is reflected in the nominal GDP figures. In these terms, the gap with Europe narrows.