"איזה ילד איבדנו" | המונים מלווים את משפחתו של הלוחם שנפל ערוץ 7

Hundreds of people are accompanying the family of Sergeant Idan Fooks, of blessed memory, waving flags ahead of the funeral of the soldier who was killed in Lebanon, which will take place this afternoon.

Family members broke down in tears and thanked the large crowd that gathered to pay their final respects to their loved one. The mother asked those present to “applaud him," and at her request, the crowd clapped in memory of Fooks.

Fooks, 19, from Petah Tikva, a fighter in Battalion 77 of the “Saar M'Golan" (7th Brigade), was killed as a result of an explosive drone blast during operational activity in southern Lebanon. He will be laid to rest at 4:00 p.m. in the military section of Segula Cemetery.