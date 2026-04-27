Ahead of Lag Ba'omer holiday next week, the Fire and Rescue Commissioner signed an order on Monday banning the lighting of bonfires and open fires throughout Israel.

The order will take effect this coming Sunday and continue through Tuesday, and is intended to prevent large wildfires due to extreme weather conditions and the complex safety and security situation in forests and open areas.

Under the order, fires will only be permitted in locations that have been pre-approved and designated by local authorities, the Nature and Parks Authority, or KKL-JNF.

Lighting fires elsewhere will be considered a violation of the law.

The Fire and Rescue Services emphasized that hundreds of firefighters will be deployed nationwide to enforce the order and respond quickly to any incidents.