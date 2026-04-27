Ali Khazarian a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security Committee, on Sunday warned that US President Donald Trump seeks to renew the fighting against Iran.

According to Khazarian, Trump seeks to launch the attack "under Israel’s influence," and "it could begin at any moment."

The warning comes amid a complete deadlock in talks between Tehran and Washington. The Pakistani mediation channel, considered one of the few still active, is also collapsing.

Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the parliament’s National Security Committee, claimed that Pakistan is not a neutral negotiator.

"They always take [US President Donald] Trump’s interests into account and do not say anything against the Americans’ wishes," he said.

According to him, Pakistan is unwilling to acknowledge that the US was the side that backtracked a previous proposal, and does not note that the Americans failed to meet their commitments regarding Lebanon and frozen Iranian assets.

"A mediator must be neutral, not one that consistently leans to one side," he added.

Trump on Saturday cancelled planned talks with Iran in Islamabad, Pakistan. His senior envoy, Steve Witkoff, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had been scheduled to travel to Islambad for the talks.

"I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going to Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership,’" he continued. "Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!"

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Pakistan, where he met with local mediators, concluded without tangible progress.