The Israeli cabinet on Sunday unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to appoint former Ambassador to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely as the head of the Israel National Public Diplomacy Directorate.

The Prime Minister and ministers congratulated Hotovely and wished her success in the position. She is expected to take office next month.

The appointment was approved after the Appointments Committee, led by the Civil Service Commissioner, examined her candidacy and recommended her without reservation.

Hotovely concluded her term as Ambassador to the UK in September after five years in the post.

In a statement marking the end of her tenure, Hotovely expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve, calling it "a true privilege to strengthen the partnership between our countries."

She noted the "special connections" she had made during her time in the UK and offered particular thanks to the British Jewish community "for the warmth and welcome" extended to her and her family.

Upon returning to Israel, she took up teaching government and international public diplomacy at Ariel University.