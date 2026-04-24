There are many laws of war and proper conduct that we learn from this week’s parshiyot. Acharei Mot-Kedoshim teaches us a central idea: even in times of death-acharei mot-a person is expected to live with holiness-kedoshim tihyu. This is the tradition of how the Jewish people live and fight.

The phrase "Acharei Mot-Kedoshim" describes what is expected of a nation that must defend itself. It gives both the halakhic and broader outlook for moving from loss and sacrifice to a life of holiness as a people.

As we face the situation today in Israel, this phrase is not just an idea-it is a clear path. To live as an observant Jew today is to see the “art of war" through Kedusha holiness-to act properly, with intention, even in the most difficult moments.

1. Rising from the Shadow of Loss

The parsha begins: "Acharei mot shenei bnei Aharon"-after the death of Aharon’s two sons. It comes from a sudden national tragedy. But the Torah does not leave Aharon or the people in that place. It immediately moves to the service of the Kohen Gadol.

In Israel today, we are living with "Acharei Mot." We hear constantly about beloved soldiers who fall as holy individuals, and yet life continues. People go from the house of mourning back to their responsibilities, whether in command centers or on the front lines.

The Torah says "V’lo yamut"-that the Kohen Gadol must act in a way that allows him to live. From this we learn that we honor those we have lost not by stopping, but by continuing to live and carry on what needs to be done. That is the strength of the Jewish people.

2. The Mandate of "Kedoshim Tihyu" (Being Set Apart)

The next parsha opens: "Kedoshim tihyu ki kadosh Ani Hashem Elokeichem." Rashi explains that kadosh means to be separate.

This is the foundation of how the Jewish people conduct themselves, even in war. Others may act without limits, destroying and showing no restraint. We are commanded to be different.

This week, when a religious statue of another faith was damaged in the North, the response-an immediate apology and taking responsibility-was an example of this. This is "Kedoshim Tihyu." We do not become like those we are fighting. Even when we are dealing directly with others around us, even if one indivdual errs, we still hold on to our standards and do not copy behavior that is not right.

3. V’chai Bahem" - The Ethics of Combat

In Acharei Mot we are taught: "Asher ya’aseh otam ha’adam v’chai bahem"-a person should live by the mitzvot.

The meaning is clear: the Torah is given for life.

In war, this sets a clear boundary. Actions must be guided by the value of life. Whether it is medical teams treating wounded enemies or efforts to reduce harm to civilians, the guiding principle is "V’chai bahem." We fight to protect life, not because we value destruction.

4. "Lifnei Iver" - The Responsibility of Leadership

The Torah says: "V’lifnei iver lo titen michshol"-do not place a stumbling block before the blind.

This also applies to leaders. Those in charge must ensure that the people under them do not fall into wrongdoing.

When leadership responds quickly to misconduct and makes clear that it is unacceptable, they are removing that stumbling block. This protects the integrity of the entire camp. This is how a Goy Kadosh conducts itself-with awareness that actions are seen by all, and that everything must be a sanctification of Hashem’s Name.

5. "V’ahavta L’reacha Kamocha" - The Strength of Unity

At the heart of the parsha is: "V’ahavta l’reacha kamocha."

In these days, we see this not only in people going to help farmers near the borders, harvesting crops for people they do not know-which reflects the idea of leaving parts of the field for others-but in a much broader way. There is a tremendous amount of kindness, goodness, and support taking place across the country.

People are helping families of soldiers, supporting those who were displaced, visiting the wounded, organizing supplies, and giving their time and energy wherever it is needed. This outpouring of care is not small-it is constant and widespread.

This is the real meaning of "V’ahavta l’reacha kamocha." When one Jew takes responsibility for another, not just in words but in action, it builds a strong and united people. This is holiness in practice.

6. Summary: A Camp of Kedusha

The message of "Acharei Mot-Kedoshim" is clear: war and holiness are not separate.

"Acharei Mot" teaches how to respond to loss-with continued action.

"Kedoshim" teaches how to behave properly-in every situation, even toward others and what they value.

In these terrible times of death, in these terrible times of killings and the murder of Jews-times of Acharei Mot-we still remain Kedoshim. This is something we should be proud of, and something we must continue to live by.

We should always strive to follow these ways in how we act and how we treat others. Acharei Mot-Kedoshim is the way the Jewish people conduct themselves even in war-the true ethics of war for the Jewish people.