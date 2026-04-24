Williams College, one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the United States, is being accused of serious religious discrimination against a Shabbat-observant Jewish student.

The complaint, filed by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, describes a series of incidents in which the institution allegedly prevented the student from maintaining his religious lifestyle.

The main issue: the college repeatedly rejected requests to provide the student with a physical key to his room. Instead, it required him to use an electronic key card to unlock the door - something prohibited under Jewish law on the Shabbat.

As a result, the student was allegedly locked out numerous times and was forced to wait for long hours, sometimes in freezing cold weather, until another student opened the door for him.

According to the complaint, the student approached housing administrators several times seeking a solution, but repeatedly encountered refusals based on unspecified “security" concerns. The college, he claims, treated his religious practices as “incompatible" with campus life and made him feel unwelcome.

“Before the academic year even began, he was encouraged not to live on campus and was told not to come if he could not handle the challenges," the complaint states. The student, whose name has not been released, allegedly suffered embarrassment, social humiliation, and emotional distress, and often avoided leaving his room on Sabbaths out of fear of being locked out.

In addition, the complaint alleges that the college refused to provide him with kosher food and instead offered vegan meals that did not meet Jewish dietary requirements.

Williams College requires most students to live on campus throughout their four years of study, but the complaint argues that the institution rejected every request for basic religious accommodations.

The complaint accuses the college of violating the federal Fair Housing Act, claiming that the student was denied equal access to campus housing and services because of his religion.