US President Donald Trump was asked on Thursday how long he is willing to wait for Iran to submit a proposal to end the war, replying he was in “no rush".

Trump told reporters that Iran's leaders are "fighting like cats and dogs for who's going to control" the country.

“We’ve taken out their military. We’ve hit about 75 percent of our targets. We stopped a little early because they wanted to have some peace, and we have a blockade that’s 100 percent effective. And they’re getting no business," he said.

Trump further stated, “They want to make a deal. We have been speaking to them, but they don’t even know who’s leading the country. They’re in turmoil."

“They came to us, and they said 'We will agree to open the Strait,' and all my people were happy. Everybody was happy-except me. I said, ‘Wait a minute. If we open this strait, that means they’re going to make 500 million dollars a day. I don’t want them to make 500 million dollars a day until they settle this thing, so I’m the one that kept it closed. We have total control of it. And it’ll open when they make a deal or something else happens," continued Trump.

The President also said he could make a deal with Iran “right now," but he wants it to be “everlasting" rather than temporary.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump published a post on Truth Social addressing the ongoing division among the Iranian Leadership.

"Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don’t know!" Trump wrote.

According to the President, "The infighting is between the 'Hardliners,' who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the 'Moderates,' who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!"

He noted that "we have total control over the Strait of Hormuz. No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is 'Sealed up Tight,' until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!"

Also on Thursday, the President announced that he has ordered the US Navy to eliminate any boat caught laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that "there is to be no hesitation."

He also noted that US minesweepers "are clearing the Strait right now. and that he is "hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled-up level!"

Trump announced on Tuesday that due to the division in Iran, the ceasefire in Iran would be extended for an unspecified amount of time, to allow the leadership time to submit a proposal for a deal.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump made clear that the US naval blockade will remain in place until an Iranian proposal is submitted.