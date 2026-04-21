US President Donald Trump called on Iran to free eight women who are reportedly set to be executed as part of Iran's crackdown on anti-regime protests.

"To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP," the President wrote on his Truth Social account.

Trump's statement comes in response to a post by Eyal Yakoby, who wrote: "BREAKING: The Islamic Republic is preparing to hang eight women. Not a word from the international community or so-called human rights organizations."

The women who face execution include Bita Hemmati, the first woman who was sentenced to death in connection with the recent protests in Iran, and Ensieh Nejati, A Kurdish women's rights activist who was sentenced to death in early 2025.