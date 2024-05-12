On Sunday Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana hosted a ceremony honoring the 120 outstanding female and male soldiers at the Knesset.

Ohana spoke to the soldiers and told them that, "This year is not a year like past years. The October 7th massacre and the war that was imposed on us in its wake took the lives of many, too many civilians, along with the lives of your friends and comrades in arms. This year our wounds are deep. They are still fresh, and even bleeding. The number of bereaved families has expanded to dimensions that are difficult to grasp. 132 families are still living in in October 7th, when their loved ones were kidnapped by Hamas to the Gaza Strip. . You are an important and inseparable part of the long State of Israel’s long arm, which works, assists and motivates the system to rescue and release them, and bring them home to their families."

He noted that "You were selected as outstanding soldiers this year, and among the many displays of heroism, daring and courage, this is a special skill. You were chosen not only because you understand the magnitude of the task that was put before you at the time, but because of the fact that you brought yourself to the peak of your ability and performance – exactly when the army and the state needed you more than anything."

החיילים המצטיינים בכנסת צילום: דני שם טוב, דוברות הכנסת

"There were those who called some of you the generation of Tiktok and Instagram. But the generation of the 2023/4 War displayed itself as a machine of heroism that has not fallen short of any generation that came before it. Whether on the battlefield where you fought bravely and calmly in one of the most complicated urban wars in history, whether in supporting roles which are essential to the success of the forces in the field or whether in the home front, caring for those who wear the uniform, or our citizens," he added.

According to Ohana, "Many challenges await us as a people and as a country, and we will all overcome them together - in unity, shoulder to shoulder, just as you, our IDF soldiers, in the regular and reserve forces, have done and are still doing. The spirit of unity blowing from the ranks of the IDF gives great inspiration to the home front as well. We must preserve it and act together as one iron fist against the enemies. On behalf of the Knesset, thank you for who you are, thank you for being outstanding as a way of life, thank you for being there for all of us."