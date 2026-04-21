Yeshivat Elon Moreh published a series of quotations written by current students and alumni of the yeshiva who have been killed in action during the war.

The quotations, gathered from diaries and personal conversations, were released in a special graphic shared by the yeshiva's students in memory of the fallen.

"The world is not fair, the world is precise," Amichai Witzen said. He was killed in action defending Kerem Shalom during the October 7th massacre.

"Some invest in stocks, I invest in good deeds," said Elhanan Klein, who was killed about two years ago in a shooting attack on Road 557.

"Being a Jew is not only in action, being a Jew is in capacity," said Yedidya Raziel, killed in action during the October 7th massacre.

"Every difficulty is an opportunity to become more professional", wrote Amichai Venino, a company commander in the Maglan special forces unit killed in action in Kfar Aza.

"I love days that are good," said Yishai Greenbaum, who was killed in action in southern Lebanon.

"There is someone above with an orderly plan - everything is planned and for the best," said Matityahu (Mati) Perl from Beit El, an armored corps soldier killed in action in the northern Gaza Strip.

"Say little and do much," said Maoz Morell, who died of wounds sustained in Gaza.

"When there is something to live for, you conquer the body," said Ori Nisanovich, killed in action in Lebnon.

"In a place where there are no leaders, be one; where there are leaders, be first," said Gilad Nitzan, killed in action in northern Gaza.

"Strength and humility," said Yedidya Azougi, killed in action in Gaza.

Elyasaf Parshan, CEO of the Elon Moreh Yeshiva, said: "On this day, we remember our students and alumni, the heroes who fell while standing guard over our land for the people of Israel. In the manner of Yeshivat Elon Moreh, from the study of Torah and the spiritual world they went out to battle with bravery and complete faith in the righteousness of the path and left us a living testament, to live by their light. May their memory be blessed."