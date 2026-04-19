Ahead of Israel's Memorial Day, the Jerusalem District Appeals Committee for Planning and Construction, chaired by Adv. Amit Ofek, rejected an appeal filed against the expansion of the Mount Herzl military cemetery and approved an exceptional permit for five years to establish burial plots and associated infrastructure in the compound.

The decision was made in response to an urgent need to expand military burial areas in the capital, alongside the advancement of a broad statutory plan for the permanent regulation of the national site.

The committee defined the measure as, "a balanced and justified interim solution" in light of the exceptional circumstances and the national importance of the site.

The petitioner, the NGO Transparent Jerusalem, argued that establishing a cemetery through an "exceptional use" procedure constitutes a significant deviation from existing planning and creates an irreversible reality. The appeals committee rejected these claims and ruled that this is a necessary temporary response that does not harm future planning continuity.

Committee members stated that it is an extremely sensitive issue that should not have become a scene of public and planning battles, and that, "it is regrettable that this course of action was chosen. We reject the appeal and, with all our hearts, wish, pray and hope that the ground will remain empty and that our decision will remain only empty words on the page."

The approved expansion includes not only new burial plots but also the arrangement of accessible infrastructure, access roads and service buildings, with the aim of enabling bereaved families and the broader visiting public to more easily visit to the site.