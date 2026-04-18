In the moral vocabulary of our time, few terms carry heavier freight than “antisemitism" and its fashionable modern synonym, “antizionism."

Both serve as polite euphemisms for something far more primal and universal: ressentiment-the petty, corrosive, soul-destroying resentment of the weak against the strong, the failure against the achiever, the envious against the excellent. This is not a Jewish problem. It is a human pathology that finds its clearest, most consistent expression in the hatred of Jews and the Jewish state.

The redeeming grace of antisemitism is that it unmasks the ressent-laden soul of the hater, regardless of race, religion, IQ, or academic credentials.

History and the present confirm the pattern. The sincere antisemite is almost invariably a smaller, meaner figure than the sincere opponent of antisemitism.

Compare Senator Ted Cruz, an unapologetic defender of Israel, with Tucker Carlson, who has channeled isolationism into a vehicle for bigotry and libelous claims.

Compare the Catalan journalist and former politician Pilar Rahola, who has courageously exposed European antisemitism at personal and professional cost, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose rhetoric drips with performative moral superiority while airbrushing away Jewish suffering.

Compare the German-Jewish philosopher Theodor Lessing, who dissected the pathology of Jewish self-hatred with unflinching honesty, with Voltaire, whose elegant prose could never quite conceal his venality, dishonesty, and visceral loathing of the Jews.

Time and again, the decent stand with the Jews; the toxic stand against them.

Why this recurring alignment? Because across history and every border, Am Yisrael has done what decent people and healthy cultures instinctively admire: it has outperformed. Handed some of the worst cards imaginable-exile, pogroms, expulsions, the Holocaust, and eight decades of unrelenting war and terror-Jews have built thriving communities, disproportionate clusters of Nobel laureates, and, in the case of Israel, a scientific and technological powerhouse.

The iron rule of life and history is straightforward: healthy individuals and healthy societies emulate excellence. Toxic ones strive to tear it down.

All toxic cultures, toxic ideologies, and toxic individuals therefore converge on antisemitism. Genuine self-examination demands intellectual honesty and moral courage. It is far easier-and far more psychologically satisfying-to project fault onto the accomplishments of others. The greater those accomplishments, the more elaborate and grotesque the faults the resentful will invent.

This dynamic explains the current wave of monstrous, teratoid hatred directed at Israel. The intensity of the frenzy is not proportional to Israel’s misdeeds; it is directly proportional to Israel’s success.

The world has indeed seen harrowing images from Gaza and Lebanon. Yet where was the comparable global hysteria when Russia flattened Grozny and Aleppo, when Sudan’s civil wars produced rivers of blood, when Burma’s military slaughtered Rohingya villages, or when Azerbaijan openly celebrated the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)?

The answer is plain: there is little to admire or emulate in those societies or regimes. Europe continues to fête Azerbaijan’s dictator, buys his oil and gas, and shrugs at his genocidal declarations. No one marches in the streets demanding the destruction of Baku, Khartoum, Moscow, or Rangoon.

Israel stands apart. Despite endless wars, boycotts, and terrorism, it transformed a largely barren strip of land into a prosperous nation-wealthier per capita than both France and Germany-while absorbing waves of immigrants and refugees from over a hundred countries. It remains a living, walking rebuke to every excuse for failure.

The Islamic world hates Israel with such passion because it succeeded where so many Arab and Muslim societies have stagnated.

The international Left hates Israel for an even more telling reason: Israel succeeded by systematically defying every sacred dogma of the progressive faith.

It succeeded despite carrying deeper historical trauma than any group the Left insists is permanently crippled by the past.

It succeeded without surrendering to the aggressive secularism the Left demands, with its citizens openly sustaining vibrant religious traditions rather than treating them as quaint costumes worn once or twice a year.

It succeeded while receiving only a fraction of the unearned oil wealth that has left Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states with little to show beyond petrodollars and vanity projects.

It succeeded while receiving far less in transfers and subsidies than the amounts that have turned southern Italy and southern Spain into chronic economic laggards.

It succeeded most spectacularly when it abandoned the ossified socialist experiments of its early kibbutz era for free-market reforms, becoming an engine of science and innovation that benefits humanity far beyond its borders.

And it has succeeded in fostering interreligious coexistence and genuine opportunity under the harshest conditions to a degree unmatched in most progressive Western societies: Arab citizens of Israel constitute about 25% of the country’s physicians and nearly 50% of its pharmacists, while serving as judges and IDF officers.

The “apartheid" libel collapses the instant one observes how many Arabs, Sudanese, Eritreans, and others vote with their feet by seeking to live and work inside the Jewish state.

The proof that this hatred springs primarily from toxic emotion rather than rational intellect comes from an unlikely witness: Friedrich Nietzsche. The philosopher who coined the term ressentiment and who was ferociously critical of what he called the Jewish “slave morality" that shaped Christianity nevertheless refused to sign any antisemitic manifesto or endorse any antisemitic political demand. Even at his most polemical, intellectual honesty held him back from Jew-hatred. His self-proclaimed intellectual heirs who became Nazis showed no such restraint. Emotion and envy, not reason or ethics, were the true drivers.

Antizionism-for analogous reasons-is not a genuine policy or critique. It is a confession-admission of spiritual smallness by those who cannot bear to witness others rise. By blaming the failures of some on the success of the Jews rather than on mistaken destructive choices, its proponents reveal both dogmatic self-righteousness and condescending paternalism.

The contemporary Left and political Islam, whose worldviews are built on grievance, blame, and resentment, instinctively grasp that Israel’s continued success poses an existential threat to their narratives and their power. That is why the hatred burns with such burning intensity. And that is precisely why decent people everywhere must recognize antizionism for exactly what it is: not legitimate political critique, but a toxic confession of failure.

Israel’s story stands as a living rebuke to every ideology rooted in envy and victimhood. It demonstrates what free human beings can achieve through resilience, ingenuity, responsibility, and an unyielding commitment to building a better future for their children.

In a world seduced by narratives of perpetual oppression, the Jewish state’s flowering existence remains the ultimate scandal-and a perennial source of hope.

Rafael Castro is an independent political analyst and a graduate of Yale and Hebrew University. An Italian Noahide by choice, Rafael can be reached at rafaelcastro78@gmail.com