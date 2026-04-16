The book of Bamidbar (Numbers) begins with Hashem’s command to Moshe to commence a nationwide census of men of military age beginning at age twenty.

Those who are twenty years old or more and able to serve in the army count them according to their divisions - You and Aharon

This week’s message deals with military conscription - in the United States of America.

Until now, the legal responsibility was on the individual, that within 30 days of turning 18, all males were required to proactively register themselves with the SSS - Selective Service System (military). Under the new rule, as of April 9, 2026, the U.S. will transition to automatic registration for all eligible men aged 18 to 25.

The shift is expected to be fully operational by December 2026.

Men will receive a written notice once they have been automatically registered.

While the Pentagon maintains this is a bureaucratic modernization, the timing has drawn public attention due to ongoing international tensions, leading some to worry it's a precursor to an active draft. It cannot be disengaged from the renaming of the Department of Defense (DOD) to the Department of War - both are part of a broader shift in U.S. national security policy initiated by the current administration.

With the slogan "Peace Through Strength", the administration has explicitly linked the name change to a shift in military philosophy. War Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that the "Defense" moniker was too passive. The transition to "War" is intended to signal a "warrior ethos" and readiness for offensive operations if necessary.

For the meantime, the U.S. remains an all-volunteer force, and reinstating conscription would still require a separate act of Congress and the President’s signature.

Who is included? The rule still applies only to men, despite previous legislative attempts to include women in Selective Service registration.

Failure to be registered remains a felony and can result in the loss of federal student loans, government jobs, and for immigrants the ability to naturalize as a citizen.

This week’s message is directed to the Jews in the US, essentially to parents of teenagers.

The following story could easily become reality for many families.

The phone rang in the nearly empty, topsy-turvy home of the Levines as they prepared for their aliya to Eretz Yisrael.

Mrs. Beth Levine nervously let the wrapping cord fall from her hand as she ran to answer the phone. Too late. The light on the phone’s base signaled that there was a recorded message.

She pushed the "play" button and a familiar voice spoke: "Hello, this is Miri from Nefesh b’Nefesh. I have two messages for you: a happy one and another, a bit disappointing. The movers will be coming to your home tomorrow morning, Monday, at exactly 7:00 AM, so please be ready.

And the not so happy news: I know how much you wanted the three ABC seats by the window, because of your names Al, Beth and Carol, plus the adjoining D seat of the middle section for David, on this Thursday’s flight. But because you are a family of four you were assigned the four DEFG seats in the middle section. In any event, the thrill of going on aliya will certainly overshadow such minor irritations. Aliya tova!"

Miri was so right, Mrs. Levine thought to herself. The thrill of a dream-come-true leaves no room for such mundane issues as seating on a plane; although it would have been nice to see the coastline of Israel drawing closer as the "wings of eagles" brings them home.

Al and Beth Levine had decided to come on aliya five years ago, when Carol was ten and David had his bar-mitzva. However, it took five years for Al to find a suitable replacement in his law firm; in addition, selling the house for the right price was a protracted process. But thank God, the local shul bought it to serve as the community home for whichever rabbi would be serving at the time.

In the interim, the Levines kept up with current events in Israel, as well as developments in the Middle East, and kept their dream alive.

Tensions were high. Iran, patron of the murderous Hezbollah and Hamas gangs, continued to develop a nuclear capacity. The United Nations Security Council passed a limited economic boycott resolution against Iran, and in an angry knee-jerk response, the Iranians decreased their sale of oil, causing the world price to jump to $100 a barrel! As if this was not bad enough, Venezuela’s leftist president signed a ten-year agreement to sell its oil exclusively to China, which brought the price of gas at the pump to $7 a gallon, with no sign that this would be the final price.

But none of this could detract from their decision to come on aliya.

David is to begin Bar Ilan University right after the holidays and Carol is registered in the Ulpan in Kiryat Arba. David was the crisis person in the decision. Youngsters of his age in Israel are drafted into the IDF, but David was promised that he would be permitted to finish his BA uninterrupted by army service. With this issue behind them, there was really nothing to prevent the Levines from taking the step of a lifetime.

The one annoying factor in their aliya was the attitude of some relatives and friends, who, perhaps for reasons of jealousy or personal weakness, were very critical of their plans. "What’s the rush? Wait until the children finish school. You’re now at your peak earning power. Is this the time to leave?"

On the other hand, the Rabbi was wonderful. On Shabbat, he spoke from the pulpit on the mitzva of living in Eretz Yisrael. He praised the Levines, saying how they would be missed in the many areas of their community involvement. Al for giving up his Sundays in order to coach the shul’s little league team; Beth for being the Shabbat kiddish coordinator; Carol for helping her mother with the kiddishes, and David for managing the shul’s teen activities.

But, of course, the Rabbi was careful to point out that the mitzva of living in Eretz Yisrael was in the category of a four-cornered garment, which although not mandatory to wear, if one should do so he would be required to attach to it tzitzit and merit a mitzva. So too, one is not required to "go up to the land" until the Mashiach comes, but if one should do so he merits a great mitzva.

To their skeptical friends and relatives, Al would respond that there have been so many warnings of late that the time has come to go home. So, if not now, --- when?

The following day, on Monday, true to Miri’s message, the movers arrived at 7:00 AM sharp to take all the worldly possessions of the Levine family to the packing company, and from there to Israel.

Packing was an unforgettable experience.

Beth Levine stood wondering how they "succeeded" in 20 years of marriage to accumulate so much "stuff". They began in the attic, which served as a nostalgic trip into the past. Many memories were evoked as they rummaged through their possessions. The less-than-modest wedding gown which Mrs. Levine did not want her Carol to see. A 78 RPM record player, Al’s catcher’s mitt, which he could not part with. Old photographs from the Pineview and Pioneer Hotels and summer camps. How these experiences have sweetened with time.

But life goes on. And with mental scissors, they will be severed in the light of the new life in the Promised Land.

Eventually, much was given away, more was thrown out, and the necessary articles were now packed in cartons to be shipped off.

In the packing process, the Levines concluded that Moshe Rabbeinu was so right in ordering the Jews to leave with only a few matzot, because if they would have been permitted to bring their possessions we would still be in Mitzrayim.

Ten in the morning and the movers had finished about half the work. A Western Union messenger suddenly arrived with a telegram for Mr. David Levine.

Al signed for it, opened the envelope and read aloud.

"Greetings. You are hereby informed that The President of the United States of America and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, and Congress in emergency session, have passed the Selective Service Act of ----, to be enforced immediately. You are hereby ordered to report to the Induction Center at 1948 Independence Ave. for induction into the armed services for a period of not less than three years. You will be sent to Paris Island, Georgia, to commence basic training as a proud United States Marine. Your passport will be on hold until the completion of your military service. Good luck and Godspeed to you in the service of your country."

Al handed the telegram to Beth as the phone suddenly rang. He got there too late to answer, but the light on the phone’s base signaled that there was a recorded message.

Al pushed the "play" button and a familiar voice sounded.

"Hello, this is Miri again from Nefesh b’Nefesh. Good news. Due to several unexpected last-minute cancellations, we have been able to get for you the three ABC seats near the window and the D in the middle. Derech Tze’lei’cha."

Unfortunately for the Jews of America, if this occurs, I can now hear many of their rabbinic authorities claiming that as citizens of the United States, which has given so much to its Jewish citizens, it is a Torah obligation to answer the call of the flag.

Good Luck!

Making America Great Again

President Trump has two interesting qualities which are not necessarily good nor bad; depending on how he balances them. The President is ambitious and impatient; and has only 3 more years to make America great again.

As it has been since time immemorial, “great" in terms of a nation is primarily the number of soldiers, planes, tanks, missiles and atomic warheads.

For now, the US military is superior to China, which is rapidly advancing and will by sheer numbers achieve superiority in most areas. What is more: 1.6 billion Chinese or 330 million Americans?

It could happen overnight, as Al and Beth Levine in our story found out after years of planning and postponing, which was dissipated in one moment by a short and unexpected telegram.

When the draft is in effect, aliya for that family will be close to impossible.

There will be no exemptions for divinity students, and no more one-or two-year learning stints in a yeshiva in Eretz Yisrael. When the law is re-enacted, young men and women in the age group will be prohibited from leaving the country. Once the axe falls there will be no turning back.

As I have repeatedly urged over the years, send your teenagers here. But one can rightly say that Israel also has an army (probably man for man the best in the world) so what will my child gain? To state it simply:

Our army is “heimish", if you know what I mean!