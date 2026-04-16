Reserve soldiers from the Force 100 prison intervention unit, previously investigated over alleged abuse of a Gazan security detainee, have been reinstated to active reserve duty.

A report by Galei Tzahal says Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir approved their return, and several of the soldiers are already participating in combat operations.

The move comes roughly a month after a significant legal development, when the new Military Advocate General announced the full cancellation of indictments against the group.

He described the decision as based on “defense of justice," while also criticizing the conduct of IDF law enforcement authorities in handling the case. He pointed to weaknesses in the evidence, which were further complicated after the detainee was released back to Gaza, making it harder to proceed with the legal process.

In response, the IDF stated that a command investigation has yet to be carried out following the cancellation of the trial. According to the statement, this does not prevent the soldiers from serving in the reserves, and the inquiry is expected to be completed soon.