Apple TV on Wednesday released the trailer for “Unconditional," the new drama series from Israeli co-creators Adam Bizanski and Dana Idisis.

Hailing from Keshet International, and starring Liraz Chamami alongside newcomer Talia Lynne Ronn, the eight-episode thriller will make its global debut on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Friday, May 8, 2026, followed by a new episode every Friday through June 19. “Unconditional" will premiere in Israel on Keshet 12 before the end of April.

The drama series was sold to Apple TV in February, in one of the Israeli network's largest deals for an original program.

“Unconditional" follows a mother-daughter vacation-turned-nightmare when 23-year-old Gali (Ronn) is arrested for drug smuggling in Moscow. Her mother, Orna (Chamami), refuses to accept the charges - but her fight for Gali’s freedom pulls her into a deadly web of crime and corruption.

In addition to Ronn and Chamami, the ensemble cast includes French-Israeli singer-songwriter Amir Haddad, Yossi Marshek, Evgenia Dodina and Vladimir Friedman.

“Unconditional" is written by Bizanski and directed by Johnathan Gurfinkel. The series is produced for Keshet 12 by Spiro Films’ Eitan Mansuri and Jonathan Doweck, who also executive produce alongside Bizanski, Idisis, Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir, Keshet International’s Keren Shahar, and Keshet 12’s Karni Ziv, Yuval Horowitz and Eze Sakson.