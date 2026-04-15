Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, issued a stark warning yesterday at the opening of a conference of the European Jewish Association in Brussels, declaring that “Jewish life in Europe is under attack."

More than 100 Jewish leaders, senior political figures, and diplomats from across the continent took part in the conference.

Held under the title “Jewish Communities on the Frontline of a Global Intifada," the gathering focused on the dramatic rise in antisemitism, escalating violence, and the growing sense of insecurity among Jews in Europe. Central to the discussions was a demand to grant Jews special protected minority status, ensuring binding legal protections and physical security.

In her speech, Metsola described the situation as a failure of Europe: “Synagogues are being attacked. Jewish schools are being marked as targets. Ambulances are being set on fire. Jewish families are afraid to walk the streets. These are not isolated incidents-this is a direct attack on everything Europe is meant to stand for."

She warned of a dangerous normalization of antisemitism since the October 7 massacre: “We are seeing conspiracy theories replacing facts, victims being blamed, and old antisemitic stereotypes resurfacing, this time voiced by young people. This is how it begins, and Europe knows all too well where it can lead if it is not stopped in time."

Metsola described antisemitism as a “poison" and stressed: “It cannot be tolerated and it cannot be ignored. It must be uprooted at its source. Europe must be a place where Jews can live safely and without fear, a place where wearing a kippah is not a danger, and where children do not need armed security to go to school."

Chairman of the European Jewish Association, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, placed blame on European governments: “We are no longer talking about a phenomenon-we are talking about a reality. When attacks against Jews become routine, when parents are afraid to send their children to school, and when communities live behind barriers, it is a clear sign that something fundamental has broken."

He added: “This is not only a failure to protect Jews-it is a failure of Europe to protect itself. If new rules and real protections are not established, the future of Jewish life here will be in question."

Olivér Várhelyi, a European Commissioner, stated: “Antisemitism has no place in Europe-not in our streets, not in our institutions, and not online. Europe must respond to this threat with clarity, consistency, and determination. This is not only a threat to Jewish communities-it is a test of our democratic societies."

He added: “If Europe fails to protect its Jewish minority, it fails to protect itself. Jewish life has been an integral part of Europe for centuries. Jewish traditions belong to Europe, and Jewish communities have the right to live in safety, dignity, and freedom."

Throughout the conference, intensive discussions are being held on how to cope with extremism, policy failures, and the need to strengthen protections for Jewish communities. Dedicated working groups are drafting a practical framework for protected minority status, including education, freedom of religion, and legal safeguards.