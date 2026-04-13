US President Donald Trump warned Iran that the US would seize and remove Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium if the Islamic Republic does not reach an agreement.

While speaking with reporters at the White House today (Monday), Trump clarified that the Pakistani-brokered talks with Iran collapsed "over the fact that they will never have a nuclear weapon. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon," but that Iran continues to express a desire to negotiate.

“We’ve been called by the other side," Trump said. “They’d like to make a deal very badly." He added that "we're gonna get the dust back," a reference to Iran's current store of highly enriched uranium. "We'll [either] get it back from Iran or we'll take it."

Addressing the American naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which began today, Trump said that "we can't let a country blackmail or extort the world."