The IDF on Monday published data on the results of the extensive airstrikes carried out in Lebanon on April 8th as part of what it referred to as "Operation Eternal Darkness."

According to the IDF, following a continuous intelligence monitoring since the largest strike in Lebanon during Operation Roaring Lion, the IDF now confirms that more than 250 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated during the strike across Beirut, the Beqaa, and southern Lebanon.

These strikes constitute a precise and significant blow to Hezbollah’s command and control infrastructure.

The IDF is now revealing for the first time some of the commanders eliminated in the strike. These commanders were responsible for overseeing Hezbollah’s key operational systems, with particular emphasis on the terrorist organization’s firepower, intelligence, and defensive capabilities:

* Hassan Mustafa Nasser - Commander of Hezbollah’s Logistics Support Headquarters, responsible for smuggling and storing weapons in Lebanon and constituted a central figure in the terrorist organization’s rehabilitation efforts and buildup in southern Lebanon.

* Ali Qassem, Abu Ali Abbas, and Ali Hijazi - Senior commanders in Hezbollah’s intelligence unit. Responsible for gathering the intelligence assessment on the State of Israel, including the development of a target bank for strikes and the collection of intelligence.

* Abu Muhammad Habib - Deputy Commander of Hezbollah’s Missile Unit. Throughout the war, and particularly during Operation Northern Arrows, he was involved in launching missiles toward the State of Israel. Habib recently led force-building efforts within the missile unit.

Hezbollah commanders killed in strikes IDF Spokesperson

Alongside these eliminations, the IDF also eliminated operatives responsible for artillery and defensive capabilities across Hezbollah’s various units.

The IDF stressed that battle damage assessment remains ongoing, and additional Hezbollah operatives continue to be identified. The military added that it "will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and its military capabilities."