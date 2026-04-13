Israel's Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Yechiel Leiter, appeared Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation and stressed the unbreakable coordination between Jerusalem and Washington even as diplomatic efforts with the Iranian regime continue.

Leiter noted President Donald Trump's longstanding commitment to dialogue. "We have to remember that the president has been relentless in pursuing an end to this crisis through talks. The talks preceded the June war. Talks preceded Epic Fury. The talks are going on now."

He added that avoiding further kinetic action would be preferable if possible. "And I think that, if we can conclude this crisis with Iran, with this regime, this tyrannical regime that's pursuing nuclear weapons without going back into kinetic activity, it would probably be best for everyone."

Yet the ambassador voiced deep skepticism rooted in decades of dealing with Tehran. "We know the Iranians. We know this regime. We don't think they're going anywhere, but it's important to give it a chance."

Leiter firmly rejected any enrichment under the guise of a civilian program. "Civilian nuclear program doesn't entail enrichment. There are 57 countries with a civilian nuclear program that don't have enrichment. They bring the material in."

When pressed, he statedת "No. No, if they have a little bit, then they can have a lot. To move from 60 percent, which they had, to 90 percent, look, you don't build these production plants deep underground if you're doing it for medical purposes. You have nothing to hide. These people lie. We shouldn't be surprised when people who murder their own also lie. This has been their pursuit. They've been chanting for 47 years, 'Death to America,' 'Death to Israel.' That's their goal. Let's not be paternalistic about it."

The ambassador outlined Israel's three core concerns from the outset: nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles, and Iranian proxies. He cited Iran's recent strike on Diego Garcia to expose Tehran's lies about missile range. "They promised, by the way, that they don't have a ballistic missile that could reach Europe. They lied. We saw that they do. They will turn the firing on Diego Garcia. They said it was limited to 2,000 kilometers. We see now they've got 4,000 kilometers. It's just a sprint to 8,000 kilometers and to hit Chicago or Tenafly, New Jersey."

Turning to Lebanon, Leiter made a sharp point of correction regarding Hezbollah. "Hezbollah is a terrorist organization which is also a political party. It's not a political party which also has a terrorist wing. They are a terrorist organization. They're a proxy of Iran which has an agenda of destroying the state of Israel. And they fire missiles into our towns and villages. And we have to respond."

He expressed genuine optimism for peace between Israel and Lebanon once Hezbollah is removed from the equation. "Lebanon and Israel can live in peace tomorrow. I believe - you know, we had this initial phone call on Friday. It was a conference call between myself, the Lebanese ambassador, the US ambassador to Beirut, all moderated by the State Department official Mike Needham. It was a great conversation. And the thing we all agreed upon, that, if there was - if we just put Hezbollah on the side, and just Israel and Lebanon negotiate peace two months, three months, we've got a complete peace agreement."

On recent Israeli operations in Lebanon, Leiter emphasized that strikes target terrorist infrastructure, not civilians. "We are pursuing those who are shooting missiles against our civilians, and the operation Wednesday was targeted against operation centers of Hezbollah. We're going after, in a targeted fashion, the terrorist infrastructure. Now, what they do, is they put their operation centers, their terrorist centers among civilians. Now, we tell them to get out. They don't always get out, but we do what we can."

Throughout the interview Leiter repeatedly affirmed the alliance. "We're supportive of the president and his efforts…We've been in lockstep from the beginning in the planning, in the implementation, and we're going to end this thing together as well. So we're completely supportive of the president's efforts, both diplomatically and militarily."