Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter spoke out strongly on Thursday against Minister for Social Equality and the Advancement of the Status of Women May Golan, after the latter made disparaging remarks against Reform Judaism.

Golan made the remarks at the Knesset plenum, after MK Gilad Kariv, a reform rabbi, commented on reports that she appointed convicted criminal Rafi Kedoshim as ministry advisor. Golan responded to Kariv: "What Rafi Kedoshim does you would never do in 200 reincarnations when you marry dogs in your crazy temples."

Ambassador Leiter strongly condemned the verbal attack on MK Gilad Kariv and on Reform Judaism in general. "As an Orthodox Jew and as Israel’s representative to the United States I find her words disgusting and reprehensible, worthy of excoriation and rebuke," Leiter wrote.

The Ambassador continued: "Theological, political, and ideological differences are fine, even necessary for a healthy people. But there is a line that cannot be crossed, it is a line that divides debate from hate and separates altruism from populism. Too many are crossing the line. May Golan’s statement is one of them."

He added: "I will visit with leaders of the Reform movement soon, in person, to apologize on Israel’s behalf."