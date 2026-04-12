תיעוד מלבנון | משגר טילים הושמד - רגע לפני ירי לישראל צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF on Saturday night identified a rocket launcher positioned and ready to launch toward the State of Israel in the area of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon.

Shortly after the identification, the launcher was struck and eliminated in a rapid closure cycle, thwarting the launch before it could be carried out.

On Friday, the military published footage showing that the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched rockets from a school compound in the Tir Zibneh area in southern Lebanon.

In the footage, the heat signature of the launcher is clearly visible as it is transferred in real time within the school grounds, constituting the use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes in violation of international law.

Following the identification, and in accordance with international law, the IDF struck the premises in order to remove the threat to the State of Israel.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל