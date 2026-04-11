US President Donald Trump spoke to reporters on Friday, ahead of meetings that will take place on Saturday between American and Iranian delegations in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Asked whether Saturday’s meeting will be “one-and-done" or if he is open to further talks, the President replied, "I have to see what happens tomorrow. They've been talking for 47 years with other Presidents - and we're not doing much talking."

Trump was also asked what a good deal would look like from his perspective.

“No nuclear weapon, number one. I think it has already been regime change - we never had that as a criteria. No nuclear weapon - that is 99% of it," he said.

Trump also commented on the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has blocked since the start of the recent hostilities, and expressed confidence that it will reopen “fairly soon", noting that other countries are helping out in that regard.

The Iranian negotiating delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, arrived in Islamabad earlier on Friday for peace talks with the United States, Iranian media reported.

The report stated that negotiations would begin if Washington accepted Tehran’s “preconditions."

Ghalibaf had earlier put forward two measures which he said "must be fulfilled before negotiations begin": a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets.

He claimed in a post on social media that both had been "mutually agreed upon between the parties" but had "yet to be implemented".

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance, who will head the US delegation to the talks in Islamabad, warned Iran not to "play" Washington.

"If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand," Vance told reporters before taking off for Islamabad from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

He warned, however, that "if they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive".

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)