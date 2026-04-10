Walla political commentator Yehuda Shlezinger published a column on Friday analyzing what he describes as a substantial change in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, particularly reflected in his management of the war.

According to Shlezinger, Netanyahu’s positions and conduct have significantly evolved since October 7. He points to lengthy discussions held by the Prime Minister with cabinet member Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich as one of the factors influencing this shift.

Shlezinger wrote that individuals who have worked closely with Netanyahu over the past two and a half years describe him as “the greatest one to have awakened in the Middle East." “Since October 7," they reportedly say, “Netanyahu has come to his senses. He has changed many things - the people around him, the weight he gives to advice, his methods of operation, the centralization of his work, and even his lifestyle and diet. While walking and exercise have declined, vegetables have returned to his menu in a significant way."

One of the key lessons Netanyahu is said to have learned from the October 7 massacre is not to automatically accept the positions of the security establishment. Shlezinger noted that ahead of the first strike on Iran, termed Operation Rising Lion, Netanyahu was presented with several scenarios by senior military officials, including generals and the Chief of Staff. Rather than approving them outright, he reportedly sent them back for further consideration and additional alternatives.

In other cases, and contrary to previous practice, Netanyahu now insists on hearing not only the opinion of the Chief of Staff but also those of more junior officers. His management of relations with the US, Shlezinger wrote, is also more centralized, with Netanyahu personally overseeing the matter alongside Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, rather than leaving it solely in the hands of diplomats or relevant ministries.

Regarding the war with Iran, Shlezinger wrote: “One can debate whether all the objectives of the war in Iran were achieved, whether it will bring long-term or short-term quiet, but it is impossible to ignore the fact that arch-murderers such as Haniyeh, Nasrallah, Khamenei, Sinwar and others have been eliminated, the Syrian army built over decades was destroyed within two weeks, Hezbollah has been severely struck, and Iran, which threatened to destroy Israel, now speaks in terms of survival."

“Israel, which was once seen as the punching bag of the region, afraid to move even a tent in the north, has - with the help of a key alliance with its ‘big brother’ in America - become the neighborhood bully," he added.

Shlezinger identified Netanyahu’s growing closeness with Smotrich as one of the contributors to this transformation. “This change occurred because the State of Israel itself has changed. It has awakened. Before we changed the Middle East, we changed ourselves. Benjamin Netanyahu has gone from being the Prime Minister of the Bar-Ilan speech to the Prime Minister of Smotrich in Kedumim. The long hours the two spent together during the recent war, and Smotrich’s influence, are a subject for another column - but he can certainly be marked as one of the factors pulling the government’s ship in its current direction."