A former Iranian foreign minister, Kamal Kharazi, has died from wounds suffered in US-Israel strikes on April 1, Iranian media reported on Thursday.

Kharazi, 81, had been serving as the head of the Strategic Council for International Relations, which is part of the foreign ministry.

The veteran diplomat, "who was wounded in a terrorist attack carried out by the American-Zionist enemy a few days ago, died a martyr tonight", the Mehr and ISNA news agencies claimed.

His wife was killed in the attack on their home in Tehran, media reported.

Kharazi was Iran's envoy at the United Nations in New York and then became Foreign Minister from 1997 to 2005, under then-President Mohammad Khatami.