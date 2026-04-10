In the wake of tragedy, the human instinct is often to recoil, to step back from the very source of pain and confusion. But Judaism demands something far more difficult: not retreat, but resolve; not distance, but deeper devotion.

This tension lies at the heart of the Haftorah for Parashat Shemini (II Samuel 6:1-7:17, according to Ashkenazi custom) which recounts one of the most bewildering episodes in the life of King David.

Having consolidated his rule over Israel, David seeks to bring the Ark of the Covenant to Jerusalem, transforming the city into the nation’s spiritual center. It is a moment of joy and anticipation. The people gather, music fills the air and the procession moves forward with great fanfare. But suddenly, celebration turns to catastrophe.

As the Ark is transported on a cart, the oxen stumble, and a man named Uzzah reaches out to steady it. In an instant, he is struck dead by the hand of G-d.

The reaction is immediate and deeply human. David is shaken to his core. The verse (6:8) tells us that “David was distressed," and instead of taking the Ark to Jerusalem, he diverts it to the home of Oved-Edom, where it remains for three months.

What are we to make of this shocking episode? Why would an act that appears to stem from reverence - Uzzah’s attempt to prevent the Ark from falling - be met with such severity?

The answer, as several commentators note, lies not only in the act, but in what it represented. By placing the Ark on a cart, rather than carrying it on the shoulders of the Levites as prescribed in the Torah, David deviated from the proper protocol (see Rashi on verse 6:3).

As for Uzzah, the great 19th-century commentator Malbim (Rabbi Meir Leibush Wisser, 1809-1879) offers a crucial insight. Placing the Ark on a wagon reflected a diminished perception of its sanctity, as if it required physical assistance.

Uzzah’s reflexive gesture, though well-intentioned, thus revealed a deeper misunderstanding. The Ark of G-d does not require human support; it is we who are sustained by it.

As the Talmud (Sotah 35a) teaches, “The Ark carries its carriers." The Divine presence is not something fragile that requires our protection; rather, it is we who are upheld by it.

This lesson resonates powerfully with the events of Parashat Shemini itself. There, Nadav and Avihu, Aaron’s sons, bring an unauthorized fire before G-d and are consumed in an instant. Their intentions may have been lofty, but they transgressed the boundaries set by the Almighty.

In both cases, we confront a sobering truth: closeness to G-d is not achieved through spontaneity alone, but through disciplined obedience. Passion must be guided by law.

And yet, the Haftorah does not end in despair.

After a period of reflection, David regains his composure. This time, he resolves to do things properly. The Ark is transported not on a cart, but by the Levites, in accordance with the Torah’s commandments. The procession resumes, and once again, Jerusalem becomes the focal point of celebration.

David’s joy is now unrestrained. He dances before the Ark with all his might, casting aside royal dignity in favor of devotion. When his wife Michal rebukes him, David responds that he will continue to dance before G-d even more.

True spirituality is not about appearances. It is about sincerity, humility and submission to the will of G-d.

The Haftorah then shifts to David’s desire to build a Temple, but the prophet Nathan delivers a surprising message: it will not be David who builds the House of the Lord, but his son. Instead, G-d promises to establish David’s dynasty forever.

Here, the narrative moves from human initiative to Divine providence. David may yearn to construct a physical edifice, but G-d reminds him that the true “house" is not one of stone, but of legacy.

In our own time, we are often tempted to measure success in tangible terms - buildings, institutions, achievements. But the Haftorah of Shemini urges us to think more deeply. What matters is not what we build, but what we become.

Are we, like David in his initial attempt, relying on our own assumptions? Or are we willing to pause and align ourselves with the Divine will?

The journey of the Ark to Jerusalem was not a straight path. It was marked by missteps, loss and recalibration. But in the end, it reached its destination through adherence to the sacred order that G-d had ordained.

That is the challenge the Haftorah places before us.

Holiness is not a matter of impulse, but of instruction. Reverence requires restraint. And while we aspire to draw closer to G-d, we must do so on His terms, not our own.

The Ark does not need us to hold it up.

It is we who must learn how to carry it.