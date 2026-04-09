Edited by B. Silberstein

This week’s Parasha, Shemini, describes the tragic punishment of two exceedingly righteous individuals, an event that shocked the entire nation. The death of Nadav and Avihu, the sons of Aharon, calls upon us to reflect deeply on the nature of Divine service and the demands of authentic religious observance.

The Torah’s Uncompromising Standard of Justice

The Torah is uncompromisingly honest and does not conceal the failings of its most revered personalities. It records Aharon’s role in the episode of the Golden Calf and reveals Moshe’s error at the Waters of Contention. Moshe paid dearly for his mistake, as he was denied entry into the Land with his people. No special dispensation was granted, and even his intense prayers for a reprieve were of no avail.

Hashem governs the world with absolute justice and holds every individual accountable. Indeed, the greater the person, the more exacting the standard to which he is held.

The Enigma of Nadav and Avihu

The sin of Aharon’s sons is not immediately apparent. It occurred at the climactic moment of the dedication of the Mishkan (Tabernacle). Aharon and his sons adhered precisely to Hashem’s commands in preparing the inaugural offerings.

Hashem’s glory then appeared, as a divine fire emerged and consumed the sacrifices. This revelation of Divine favor profoundly affected the entire nation, who saw it and “sang a glad song and fell upon their faces" (VaYikra 9:24).

Suddenly, the unexpected occurred. Nadav and Avihu, acting on their own initiative, brought an incense offering that Hashem had not commanded. The response was immediate and devastating. A fire from Hashem consumed them. At the height of national exaltation, tragedy struck at the heart of the people.

What was the nature of their sin? What rendered their actions so egregious?

There is no indication that they were motivated by a desire to sin or to rebel. On the contrary, they were overtaken by the intensity of the moment and sought to enhance the Divine service.

The Danger of Subjective Religious Expression

Rabbi Yosef Dov Soloveitchik explained that their offering was sinful for one fundamental reason: it was not commanded by Hashem. It emerged from their subjective religious experience, internal to man himself.

This teaches a critical principle. Unauthorized forms of worship, particularly in the Beit HaMikdash (Holy Temple), constitute a severe violation of Divine service. Religious emotion, regardless of its sincerity, is not a reliable guide in determining what Hashemregards as authentic worship.

Man naturally seeks closeness to the Creator and aspires to spiritual elevation. However, this desire must be governed by the intellect. When religious emotion overwhelms the mind, it produces distortion rather than truth.

This idea is reflected in the popular expression, “Let conscience be your guide." This notion assumes that the human conscience is inherently aligned with objective morality. Yet history demonstrates that some of the gravest evils were perpetrated by individuals who acted with a clear conscience.

Of course, conscience is indeed a creation of Hashem and serves an important function. However, it is not the arbiter of truth. Only the intellect, guided by a proper understanding of Torah, can apprehend what is correct.

To act based on instinctive feelings of right and wrong, or even powerful religious inspiration, is to undermine the principle of Divine Revelation. Man is not equipped with innate knowledge of how to serve Hashem.

Authentic Worship and the Limits of Human Intuition

Furthermore, subjective feelings are not indicators of correctness. A sense of guilt does not necessarily imply wrongdoing, and so too a feeling of righteousness does not guarantee that one’s actions are proper. Emotional conviction, no matter how intense, cannot act as a substitute for objective truth.

We can now understand the gravity of the sin of Nadav and Avihu. They experienced profound religious inspiration, which led them to bring an offering of their own initiative.

In doing so, they violated a fundamental principle: that the forms of Divine service are determined solely by Hashem. It is only through Revelation that we know how He is to be served.

It is not man’s role to originate religious expressions, but to understand, fulfill, and conform to the revealed Will of Hashem.

We must cultivate a genuine desire to serve Hashem, together with a firm commitment to seek out the truth and adhere to it.

May we merit to do so.

Shabbat Shalom.