Those who operate within the cesspool of the Middle East, have long internalized that never has a so-called “ceasefire" been worth the paper it is written on. As repeatedly asserted via (among countless others) truth-telling, analytical assessments, such as this one:

APPEASEMENT NEVER WORKS…."THERE is NOTHING NEW UNDER THE SUN"!

Now, whichever way Trump and Netanyahu weave this fairy tale, that is, as a triumph for America and Israel - as per all of the destruction heaped upon the Hitlerite regime, as well as its cat’s paws - they absolutely know that heaps of ashes can be rebuilt. Time and again, this nihilist regime has done so, only to re-emerge stronger than ever.

Exactly when this insane brokering took place, this writer (and countless others across Israel) sat in “safe-rooms" to escape the expected fall-out of the piercing sirens wailing overhead, with explosions rocketing throughout our airspace. The question becomes: who are the crazies, that is, those mandated with protecting America and Israel, or the nihilist-driven, Islamic regimes!?! You decide.

Now that the psychological state of affairs of all concerned is dutifully exposed, there’s more:

Within nihilistic-driven regimes, it is forbidden to conduct deals with America, “the big Satan", as well as with Israel, “the little Satan." Internalize these terms: Taqiyya (Dissimulation), Muruna (Flexibility), and Hudna (Temporay Truce). These aare iinviolate, Koranic-mandated dictates.

Islamists can’t be trusted

The Fall/Collapse of Western Civilization: How Close to the Precipice Are We? {Videos Via Evidentiary Trails}

The decision makers, Ivy league educated, Trump and “Bibi", alumni of UPenn/Wharton and MIT, respectively, seem to believe they are playing 3-D chess - meanwhile, utilizing Pakistan, a stone-cold, pathological enemy of western civilization to broker a so-called “ceasefire!" Credo quia absurdum to the nth degree!

Even a broken clock can be right once. Knesset Opposition Leader Yair Lapid is a man so far to the left that when this writer agrees with him it should be noted. Of course, his pronouncement is politically motivated, but regardless, it is on target.

“There has never been such a diplomatic disaster in all our history," he wrote on X. “Israel wasn’t even at the table when decisions were made concerning the core of our national security."

...“the military carried out everything it was asked to do [and] the public showed remarkable resilience," but PM Netanyahu “failed diplomatically, failed strategically and did not meet any of the goals he himself set."

“It will take us years to repair the diplomatic and strategic damage that Netanyahu caused due to arrogance, negligence and a lack of strategic planning."

Do not believe, even for a nanosecond, that the two most powerful military forces in the world, America and Israel, brought the Hitlerite Iranian regime to its knees. To the contrary. Netanyahu and Trump stopped short of all-out victory.

They didn’t have the stones to bury Iran’s most vicious killers. And the ruling Islamic barbarians, despite the rubble at their feet, couldn’t care less about the will or welfare of their beleaguered citizens - those seeking freedom from 47 years of brutal tyranny. Tragically, they exposed Trump’s bluster, lending him the climb-down of all climb-downs, thereby, endangering the free world.

Israelis and Americans will pay the disastrous coinage; reaping the bloody blow-back. Whirlwind.

PRAY.

Adina Kutnickiis an investigative journalist, living in Israel since 2008. Her work concentrates on militant Islamic jihad and its western knock-on effects. She is the co-author of BANNED: How Facebook Enables Militant Islamic Jihad, She blogs at: Adina Kutnicki, A Zionist & Conservative Blog ( www.adinakutnicki.com ).

A version of this article appeared in the Conservative Firing Line.