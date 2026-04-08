Opposition leader Yair Lapid addressed the press on Wednesday, sharply criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the ceasefire with Iran.

"In a few hours, Netanyahu will stand before the State of Israel and tell them that the campaign was successful - a total lie," Lapid opened.

"What you had here was a frightening combination of arrogance, irresponsibility, lack of planning, no care for the home front, and lies that were sold to the Americans that became a diplomatic disaster," he added. "Netanyahu reached the worst result: the regime in Iran was not defeated. Netanyahu can not win any war. The Prime Minister cheated Israel and its partners."

The Leader of the Opposition continued, criticizing Netanyahu over the ceasefire agreement: “Israel had no influence over the talks and the ceasefire agreement reached last night. For three years now, the citizens of the State of Israel have been paying the price."

“Hamas controls Gaza, Hezbollah controls Lebanon. It’s time to admit the truth: Netanyahu has lost it. He is nearing eighty; it’s time for him to go. Now a new campaign will begin: a campaign for your consciousness, citizens of Israel."

Yisrael Beytenu party chairman, MK Avigdor Liberman, said regarding the ceasefire: “It must be acknowledged that three goals were indeed achieved during this war, the looting of public funds, rising food and fuel prices, and the transfer of billions of shekels to draft evaders."

Members of Netanyahu's coalition were also critical of the ceasefire. Otzma Yehudit faction chairman Tzvika Foghel, who chairs the Knesset National Security Committee, published a short post on X on Wednesday regarding the ceasefire with Iran declared by US President Donald Trump: "Donald, you're a duck!"