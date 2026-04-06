Syria's transitional president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has spent recent weeks touring Western capitals with a message. Damascus, he claims, is a neutral actor focused entirely on reconstruction and officially finished with the proxy wars of the Assad era. Speaking in London on April 1, he pledged that Syria would remain permanently outside the broader regional conflict.

Within forty-eight hours, Syrian Army units in western Homs discovered two major smuggling tunnels connecting directly to the Lebanese village of Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali. This was nearly identical to another discovery made the previous day. The ground literally told a much different story.

Subterranean Realities and Complicity

These passages are not mere criminal curiosities. They represent segments of a permanent land bridge engineered to move armed personnel and material across the border. Military spokesmen framed the finds as proof the transitional government is securing its borders. Yet, such infrastructure cannot survive without the complicity of local forces. These tunnels reflect the deep overlap between smuggling networks and terror groups like Hezbollah. This dynamic has defined the Syrian theater for a decade.

Their discovery does not vindicate al-Sharaa's government. Instead, it exposes its limits.

The persistence of Iranian-backed logistics networks operating right beneath the nose of Syria's new administration raises an unavoidable question. Is Damascus unable to dismantle this infrastructure, or is it unwilling? The distinction matters enormously for Western policymakers currently weighing reconstruction aid and diplomatic recognition.

Neither isolated tunnel closures nor press statements constitute actual proof of dismantlement. What is required is sustained and verifiable action. The West must demand action that generates absolute silence from Hezbollah logistics commanders rather than empty reassurances from Syrian diplomats.

Escalation on the Southern Front

The southern front severely compounds this concern. On April 2, the newly emerged Islamic Resistance Front in Syria conducted a sophisticated ambush on Israeli Defense Forces near the Jabiliya Dam in Quneitra. The attack involved coordinated live fire and reportedly brought down an Israeli drone. Israeli forces immediately responded with artillery and airstrikes around Tell al-Jumoua and Tell al-Jabiye, eliminating approximately ten terrorists. This is a qualitative escalation.

The Islamic Resistance Front is a dangerous hybrid actor, operating as part ideological project and part opportunistic militia. It has moved from sporadic harassment to lethal operations in weeks, exploiting the security vacuum created by Syrian military withdrawals. Israel's establishment of a sterile defense zone along the Golan Heights is not aggression. It is a rational response to the reimplantation of Iranian terror infrastructure along its border.

The Illusion of Consolidation

These alarming developments do not occur in isolation. They unfold against the backdrop of Syria's ongoing consolidation of the northeast. Following the January 2026 offensive against the Syrian Democratic Forces and the subsequent Erbil-brokered ceasefire, Damascus has begun absorbing Kurdish units into its national army. It is actively asserting control over key border crossings and vital oil fields. This consolidation process may enhance central government coherence in the near term. It does nothing to dislodge the entrenched Iranian proxy architecture that continues to treat sovereign Syrian soil as prime real estate for Tehran's regional ambitions.

Policy Imperatives for Washington

The policy conclusion for Washington and its allies is abundantly clear. Western reconstruction funds and diplomatic recognition must not precede verifiable proof that Iranian smuggling networks have been permanently dismantled. The Homs tunnels and the Jabiliya ambush demonstrate a grim reality. The proclaimed neutrality of Ahmed al-Sharaa is merely a diplomatic posture rather than an operational reality.

Damascus remains a primary conduit for Iranian influence pouring into Lebanon and beyond.

True peace in Syria will never be purchased with Western checkbooks or secured through rhetorical reassurances. It requires demonstrating that using Syrian territory as a forward operating base for Iranian power projection carries fatal costs.

The Gulf states grasp this logic, seen in the UAE's willingness to consider military options over the Strait of Hormuz. Washington and Jerusalem should aggressively build on that momentum. A formal Middle East Defense Command integrating Gulf air defenses, Israeli intelligence, and American rapid-response assets would institutionalize the realignment taking shape.

The hybrid phase of this contest is beginning, and Syria remains its most contested terrain.

Amine Ayoub, a fellow at the Middle East Forum, is a policy analyst and writer based in Morocco. Follow him on X: @amineayoubx