There is a growing movement-on the streets, in the media, and on shows like The View-arguing that Israel and the United States should pull back from confrontation with Iran.

The slogans vary. The message is the same: stop the escalation.

But here is the uncomfortable truth no one seems willing to confront:

It takes two to tango.

If Israel stops-does Iran stop?

Does Iran stop enriching uranium?

Does it stop building ballistic missiles?

Does it stop funding and directing proxy militias across the Middle East?

Does it abandon its ambition to control the Strait of Hormuz-the world’s most critical energy chokepoint?

Or does it do what it has done for decades: continue-quietly if necessary-until it is too strong to stop?

This is the central flaw in the anti-war argument. It assumes restraint on one side produces restraint on the other.

There is no evidence for that.

Iran has never tied its ambitions to Western or Israeli restraint. Its strategy has been consistent: advance capabilities, absorb pressure, and wait out opposition. Agreements, sanctions, and diplomatic outreach have not changed that trajectory-they have, at most, slowed it.

Yet critics continue to argue as if this time will be different.

Take, for example, comments by Joy Behar on The View, who recently criticized Donald Trump for withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal negotiated under Barack Obama. The claim was simple: if that deal had remained in place, we would not be facing the current crisis. She either did not read the deal or read and did not understand it.

That claim is not just wrong. It is dangerously misleading.

The deal did not dismantle Iran’s nuclear ambitions. It delayed them. Its so-called “sunset clauses" created a pathway-not a barrier-for Iran to expand its nuclear program after a defined period. In effect, it legitimized Iran’s long-term ability to become a nuclear threshold state.

So the real question is not whether the deal prevented war.

It is whether it postponed a more dangerous one.

Because if Iran had continued on that path-legally, with international legitimacy-it could have reached a far more advanced position by now, with fewer constraints and greater leverage.

And then what?

Would protests have stopped them?

Would talk shows have reversed that reality?

Would slogans have dismantled a nuclear infrastructure?

The idea that goodwill or restraint alone can neutralize a regime that openly declares its hostility-and invests heavily in the means to act on it-is not strategy.

It is wishful thinking.

Iran has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to absorb economic pain, international isolation, and even internal unrest to pursue its objectives. It has shown a consistent disregard for human cost-not only beyond its borders, but within them.

This is not a regime that miscalculates occasionally. This is a regime that calculates differently.

And that difference matters.

Because once a regime like that achieves a fully operational nuclear capability, combined with advanced missile delivery systems and regional proxies, the strategic equation changes permanently.

At that point, deterrence becomes a gamble with no margin for error.

Supporters of restraint argue that military action risks escalation. They are correct.

But what they fail to acknowledge is that inaction carries its own form of escalation-one that unfolds quietly, steadily, and often irreversibly.

Every centrifuge installed.

Every missile tested.

Every proxy strengthened.

That is escalation.

Just slower. And far harder to undo.

The protests we see today are driven by a legitimate fear of war. But fear, by itself, is not a strategy. And when fear replaces analysis, it can lead to decisions that create far greater dangers down the line.

Because if one side stops-and the other does not-

That is not de-escalation.

That is surrender of initiative.

And history is unforgiving to those who confuse the two.

It Takes Two to Tango-But Iran Is Dancing Alone

Video narrative:

There are protests against the war with Iran.

On the streets. In the media. Even on shows like The View.

People are saying: “Stop the escalation."

Sounds reasonable.

But here’s the question no one answers:

If Israel stops-does Iran stop?

Do they stop building nuclear capability?

Do they stop developing missiles?

Do they stop funding terror proxies?

Do they give up control over the Strait of Hormuz?

Or do they keep going-until they’re too powerful to stop?

Because it takes two to tango.

And right now, only one side is being asked to sit down.

You even hear claims-like from Joy Behar-that if the deal under Barack Obama had stayed in place, there would be peace.

That’s not true.

That deal delayed Iran.

It didn’t stop them.

It gave them a path forward.

So ask yourself:

If a regime declares its intentions…

builds the capability…

and never changes course-

At what point do you believe them?

This isn’t about wanting war.

It’s about understanding that sometimes-

waiting is the most dangerous decision you can make.

Because once the threat is fully built-

You don’t get another chance.