Sirens sounded simultaneously in multiple regions across Israel due to a combined assault originating from three arenas-Iran, Lebanon, and Yemen.

In central Israel, the Judean Mountains, the Sharon region, and the Jerusalem area, sirens were heard following missile fire from Iran.

At the same time, in the Arava region, there were reports of an unmanned aerial vehicle infiltration alongside a cruise missile launched from Yemen. Some of the threats were intercepted, and shortly afterward, the Home Front Command announced that it was safe to leave protected areas.

In northern Israel, sirens were activated along the confrontation line, including in the communities of Manara and Margaliot, following fire from Lebanon.

Earlier, a 44-year-old man was moderately injured around midday from blast impact following an Iranian missile strike that hit the Ramat Gan area.

According to reports, the missile fragmented in midair, causing at least 30 separate impact sites across central Israel. Emergency forces operated at multiple locations simultaneously.

In Ramat Gan, a third-floor apartment in a residential building sustained heavy damage-the impact destroyed the living room and caused extensive destruction at the site. Footage from the scene shows significant structural damage.

Firefighters from the Petah Tikva station are operating at a fire scene in a residential building in the city. Crews have completed searches for trapped individuals, and no casualties have been found at this stage.