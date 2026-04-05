A spokesman for the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, on Sunday called on Palestinians, members of armed groups and individual attackers to carry out what he described as “quality" attacks against Israel, framing the appeal as a defense of holy sites and in support of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

In a recorded message, the spokesman urged Palestinians and Arab citizens of Israel to gather at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and called for demonstrations outside Israeli embassies worldwide to protest restrictions on access to the site. Israeli authorities imposed the measures citing security concerns, amid ongoing tensions and recent missile fire linked to Iran.

Addressing the situation in the Gaza Strip, he rejected Israeli demands for the group to disarm, asserting that Israel would not achieve through negotiations what it had failed to accomplish militarily.

He also called on Arab and Muslim countries to pressure Israel to implement its commitments under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement before advancing to subsequent stages, and to convey to the United States that Israel is responsible for delays in the process.

In the address, the spokesman sharply criticized Israel, portraying it as weakened and accusing it of initiating conflicts and harming civilians - claims that Israel has repeatedly denied.

He further alleged that Israel’s actions against Iran are part of a broader effort to reshape the region politically, culturally and religiously, and to shift focus away from the Palestinian issue and the status of Al-Aqsa.

The statement was delivered by a masked spokesman wearing a uniform resembling the infamous garb used by Hamas spokesman Abu Obeidah before he was killed in an Israeli attack.