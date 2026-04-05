The relationship between Islam and Islamism is not one of parent and rebellious child, nor of moderate faith corrupted by a fringe. It is the precise analogue of Wilhelmine Germany and Nazi Germany: a proud, accomplished civilization that nursed a sense of divine mission, celebrated martial glory, and, when humiliated, turned its cultural energies toward apocalyptic revenge.

To pretend otherwise is to repeat the catastrophic error of those who treated Hitlerism as a mere aberration rather than the logical, if monstrous, fulfillment of Wilhelmine dreams.

Both Wilhelmine Germany and the historic Ummah amassed staggering achievements. German engineering, philosophy, music, and military prowess reshaped the modern world; the Islamic world produced algebra, preserved classical learning, built the Taj Mahal and the Alhambra, and conquered empires from Spain to India. Both societies were, at their peaks, capable of genuine levels of tolerance toward Jews-Germany under Bismarck, the Ottoman Empire with its millet system-yet both also harbored a conviction of civilizational superiority.

“Am deutschen Wesen soll die Welt genesen," the Kaiser’s poets proclaimed: German nature will heal the world. The Ummah’s equivalent is older and no less messianic: the belief that Islam is the final, perfect revelation destined to save humanity under sharia’s shadow.

Both reveled in collective dignity while sacralizing militarism. Wilhelmine Berlin bristled with statues of Frederick the Great and Bismarck; every town square honored the Prussian officer corps. The Islamic world is no different: from Istanbul to Jakarta, public squares and mosques bear the names of the Prophet’s companions-the sahaba-many of whom were military commanders whose conquests were as ruthless as any Hohenzollern campaign:

Khalid ibn al-Walid, known as the “Sword of Allah," remains especially revered; his undefeated record across more than a hundred battles, including the decisive victory at Yarmouk that shattered Byzantine power in Syria, is still celebrated in sermons, books, and popular media throughout the Muslim world. Muslim chests still swell at the image of scimitar-wielding warriors and the cry “Allahu Akbar!"-precisely the same visceral thrill Germans once felt for spiked helmets and goose-stepping parade.

The Weimar Republic maps neatly onto the postcolonial moment. Both eras were marked by defeat, economic dislocation, and the painful birth of fragile democracies. In Weimar, Jews-long restricted-suddenly could show that they excelled in finance, arts, science, and politics, becoming visible symbols of a new, cosmopolitan order. Their success, rather than inspiring emulation, ignited a fanatical hatred that extremists channeled into conspiracy theories.

Exactly the same pattern repeats today: Israel’s technological, agricultural, and military triumphs amid Arab and Muslim stagnation have made the Jewish state the lightning rod for every failure of postcolonial governance. Instead of studying or being grateful for Israeli drip irrigation or startup culture, Islamists and their leftist useful idiots plot its annihilation. The scapegoat is always the same.

Iran under the Ayatollahs is Nazi Germany redux. Its regime wastes blood and treasure-billions diverted from a collapsing economy-on an apocalyptic nuclear program whose only strategic purpose is the hope for the eventual destruction of the Jewish state. The parallel to Hitler’s decision to divert railcars from the Eastern Front to the death camps is grotesque but exact: rational self-interest sacrificed on the altar of genocidal ideology. The Holocaust cost Germany precious resources; a nuclear Iran will cost the mullahs their regime and their people unimaginable suffering. Yet they press on, because the destruction of Jewish dignity is the one non-negotiable article of faith.

Germany was rescued from itself not by half-measures but by total, systematic denazification and the deliberate renunciation of militarism. The same bitter medicine is required for the Ummah. As long as so many mosques and cultural touchstones continue to honor the warrior companions of the Prophet-men whose biographies celebrate beheadings and slave-taking-as long as Muslim hearts still race at the image of sword-wielding horsemen shouting “Allahu Akbar!," there will be no durable peace between Muslims and non-Muslims. Cultural DNA matters. You cannot celebrate seventh-century conquests every Friday and then act shocked when some take the lesson literally.

Yet this militarism has an even deeper root: Islam’s primordial contempt for women and femininity itself. A warrior culture cannot tolerate softness, vulnerability, or equality of the sexes; it must veil, segregate, and subordinate the feminine to keep the masculine myth intact. That is why any serious feminist-anyone who genuinely believes in equality-should demand a simple, reciprocal policy in every Western democracy that allows the hijab: Muslim women may cover their hair and neck only if, in their company, husbands and male mahram relatives (fathers, brothers, sons) also cover their hair and neck.

Observant Jewish men already do this. Their hats cover the hair just as they expect their wives to do. Others wear a smaller headcovering, a skullcap, albeit to proclaim there is a Creator above their intellects, but still parallel to their wives. Let Muslim men face the same public bargain. The moment this becomes the law of the land, the hijab will vanish from Western streets.

Almost no Muslim husband or brother will endure the ridicule of walking around in a head-covering scarf to uphold his wife’s or sister’s “modesty." The experiment will be brutally instructive: the hijab is not, and never was, about female empowerment (a skewed progressive feminist explanation), inner strength, or spiritual dignity. It is a costume that allows women to make the men at home and on the street feel strong, virile, and in control-at the direct expense of the women’s autonomy and freedom.

Germany learned, through fire and ruin, that romanticizing militarism and scapegoating Jews leads to national suicide. The Ummah still refuses the lesson. Until it undergoes its own denazification-until it stops naming its holy places after warlords and its children after conquerors, until it stops thrilling to the scimitar and starts prizing the plow and the pen-there will be no peace.

The choice is not between “moderate Islam" and “extremism." It is between the post-1949 Federal Republic of Germany and the Third Reich, between a civilization that can outgrow its martial myths and one that chooses to die inside them. The world is watching.

Rafael Castro is an independent political analyst and a graduate of Yale and Hebrew University. An Italian Noahide by choice, Rafael can be reached at rafaelcastro78@gmail.com