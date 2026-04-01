MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit), who led the legislative process of the Death Penalty for Terrorists Bill, on Tuesday evening commented on the attacks on the initiative and made it clear that she will not be deterred by legal opinions or petitions to the Supreme Court.

Son Har-Melech rejected the criticism from former senior defense officials and left-wing organizations, who claimed that the law does not provide a retroactive solution for the Nukhba terrorists or for Arab Israelis.

“These are empty claims coming from Yair Lapid and the left," she said. “Their tactic is to demand a 101% perfect law just to sabotage any real deterrence. We are not waiting - we are taking action."

Son Har-Melech further stated that this is a historic moment and a moral correction: “We have touched a point that no one dared touch out of fear. This law is deterrent and excellent, and with God’s help, we will see it implemented and result in the hanging of despicable terrorists."

She concluded her remarks by stating that the alliance between left-wing organizations and former senior officials against the bill is “the best proof of the justice of our path and the restoration of national pride."