President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday released a video statement wishing the Jewish communities around the world a Happy Passover, which begins at sundown on Wednesday night.

“In a season of movement and change, we gather with our loved ones around Seder tables, everywhere, to tell a story that has traveled with us since the beginning, across every generation and in every place our people have walked," said Herzog.

The Passover story, he continued, “is a story of freedom, a story of renewal and radical faith, a story of resilience that has inspired humanity across cultures. It is a story that has defined our people across history at large."

“So dear friends, sisters and brothers, clearly, we're at a difficult hour. In Israel, we're at war for our lives, for our freedom and also for the freedom of the world," said Herzog. “At the same time, you encounter these familiar flames of hatred and antisemitism all around in forms of old and new antisemitism, which consumes so much of our path."

“It is deeply painful," continued Herzog, “but in this Passover season, the wisdom of our tradition helps us recall something bigger. The truth is, the deep and abiding spirit of our people has always carried us, and it will carry us for the future as well."

“It allows us to look with open eyes at pain and difficulty and still to lift our eyes towards what awaits, to see the promised land, to see the future, to see the strength of our people and even, as in the tradition of Moses, leap forward into the ocean and trust that ground awaits beneath."

He called on the global Jewish community, “Let us continue to lean into the faith and resilience that are our greatest gifts. Let us recall together as a people bound by history, destiny and love one nation, Am Echad, what truly holds us in these challenging times."

“And let us look to the future with optimism, faith, strength, insistent belief in days of safety and well-being and peace which will come for Israel, for the Jewish people and for the world…bless you all. May we all celebrate Pesach happily, joyfully, with safety and well-being for our people," concluded Herzog.