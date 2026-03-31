Iranian regime weapon manufacturing sites struck IDF Spokesperson

Early on Tuesday morning, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF Intelligence, completed an additional strike wave targeting Iranian regime infrastructure across Tehran.

In this wave, the IDF continued its core effort to further degrade military manufacturing industries. Over 80 munitions were used on regime infrastructure, including: a site used for manufacturing critical components for ballistic missile engines, a site used for testing ballistic missile engines, and an air defense systems manufacturing site.

In parallel, the IDF struck additional infrastructure in the IRGC’s main naval headquarters as well as other ballistic missile launch and storage sites and defense system sites.