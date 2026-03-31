מעין הטיל: תיעוד דרמטי מתקיפת מערכי ההגנה בלב טהרן צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF reported on Tuesday that it continues its systematic effort to deepen the harm in the firepower arrays and air defense systems of the Iranian Terror Regime across Iran.

Special footage published by the IDF for the first time shows precise strikes carried out against air defense systems across Tehran.

Alongside the degradation of the defense system, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, conducted more than 230 strikes to harm targets of the Iranian regime, including ballistic missile launchers ready for launch, and weapon production sites.