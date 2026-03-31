תקיפת תשתיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה דובר צה"ל

The IDF revealed on Tuesday afternoon data regarding the extent of the strikes against the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

According to military estimates, around 900 Hezbollah terrorists have been killed so far during the battles in Lebanon. This figure reflects the intensity of the ground and air operations aimed at neutralizing the organization’s threats to northern communities.

Meanwhile, Division 36 forces, including the 7th Brigade and the Golani Brigade, have been operating for several weeks in southern Lebanon, dismantling terrorist infrastructure in the area.

In the past 24 hours alone, dozens of terrorists were killed while attempting to set up ambushes against Israeli forces.

In one incident, an armed terrorist with an RPG was identified preparing to fire at the troops. The soldiers responded quickly and neutralized the terrorist before any shots were fired.

Additionally, forces arrested a Hezbollah operative conducting surveillance on IDF positions, who was transferred to Israel for further investigation.

The soldiers continue to locate and destroy numerous weapons caches. Among the recovered materials were military vests, helmets, command posts, and underground tunnels. An RPG launcher used to fire at Israeli territory was also destroyed, along with ready-to-use RPGs.

Artillery units operating in the area provide massive fire support. In the past few days alone, the forces fired more than 700 shells at terrorist targets and launch sites in southern Lebanon.

The IDF stated: "The IDF will continue to operate with full force against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which has chosen to join the campaign under the protection of the Iranian regime, and will not allow harm to Israeli civilians."