The Haftorah for the first day of Passover takes us somewhere unexpected: not back to Egypt but forward to the Land of Israel. Drawn from the Book of Joshua (5:2-6:1 according to the Ashkenazi custom), it describes a moment of quiet but profound transition: the Israelites’ first Passover in their homeland.

After forty years of wandering in the wilderness, the people stand on the threshold of a new reality. The Jordan River has been crossed. The Promised Land lies before them. But before its conquest can begin, something else must take place.

“Make for yourself flint knives," G-d commands Joshua, “and circumcise the children of Israel again" (Joshua 5:2).

For decades, an entire generation had grown up in the desert without undergoing brit milah (see Yevamot 71b-72a where the Gemara explains why). Now, at the very moment of national renewal, they must reaffirm the covenant of Abraham in their own flesh. Only then, the Haftorah tells us, are they ready to move forward.

And only then do they celebrate Passover.

“The children of Israel encamped in Gilgal and they observed the Passover on the fourteenth day of the month in the evening in the plains of Jericho" (5:10).

This is not just another Passover. It is the first Passover observed as a free people on their own soil.

If the Exodus marked the birth of the nation, this moment marks its maturation.

But the Haftorah does not stop there.

Immediately after the festival, we are told that “they ate of the produce of the land on the morrow after the Passover… and the manna ceased on the morrow after they had eaten of the produce of the land" (5:11-12).

With these words, an era comes to an end.

For forty years, the Israelites had lived a miraculous existence. Each morning, manna descended from heaven, providing sustenance without effort. Water flowed from a rock. Clouds of glory shielded and guided them. It was a life sustained directly by Divine intervention.

Now, suddenly, it is over.

The manna stops. The people must till the soil, harvest the crops and build a functioning society. They are no longer passive recipients of G-d’s miracles; they are active participants in shaping their destiny.

This is the deeper connection to Passover.

The Exodus was not meant to create a nation that would forever live solely on miracles. It was meant to produce a people capable of translating Divine inspiration into human action. Freedom, after all, is not merely the absence of slavery - it is the presence of responsibility.

And responsibility begins when the manna ceases.

It is easy to feel close to G-d when bread falls from the sky. It is far more difficult when sustenance depends on sweat and toil. The transition from wilderness to homeland is not just geographic; it is spiritual. It demands a different kind of faith, one that recognizes G-d not only in the miraculous, but in the mundane.

That is why the Haftorah begins with brit milah.

Circumcision is the sign of the covenant, the enduring reminder that the relationship between G-d and Israel is not contingent on circumstances. Whether sustained by miracles or by agriculture, that bond remains constant. It is inscribed not in the heavens, but in the human body itself.

Only a people secure in its identity can make the leap from dependence to responsibility.

And that leap is one we are still called upon to make.

In every generation, we celebrate Passover and speak of liberation. We recall the plagues, the splitting of the sea and the miracles that accompanied our birth as a nation. But the Haftorah reminds us that redemption is not complete at the moment of escape.

It continues in what comes after.

The generation that entered the Land of Israel understood this well. They could no longer rely on overt miracles or daily signs from heaven. Instead, they were called upon to build: to plant, to govern, to create a society that would reflect the covenant in concrete terms. Redemption had brought them to the threshold, but what they did next would determine whether its promise endured.

That challenge has never disappeared. Today, as Jews enjoy unprecedented freedom and sovereignty, the question is no less urgent. It is not enough to remember the Exodus or to retell its story once a year. The real test lies in whether we can translate that memory into action, whether we can take the ideals of faith, responsibility and purpose and embed them in the world we are shaping.

The Haftorah reminds us that the miracles of the past were only the beginning. The manna may have ceased but the mission did not. And it is in how we carry that mission forward - not only in the wonders we recall, but in the lives we build - that the true meaning of redemption is ultimately revealed.