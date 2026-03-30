שורדי הנובה באפיית מצות באדיבות המצלם

A group of survivors from the Nova music festival massacre-young people who witnessed the horrors of October 7 firsthand-gathered this week for a moving matzah-baking ceremony ahead of Passover. The initiative was led by Rebbetzin Tzili Schneider, chair of “Kesher Yehudi," who supports them יחד with the organization’s volunteers.

Standing around long tables, the young participants-some still bearing scars-took part after attending a special preparatory lesson for Passover delivered by the rabbi of Gedera, Rabbi Yaron Ashkenazi.

“It’s emotional and unique-an incredible connection," said Shaked, a survivor who participated in the baking. “Beyond the group experience, there’s something much deeper here. To think that on the Seder night I’ll be eating matzot that we made ourselves, with our own hands, carefully following all the halachic rules-it gives this special commandment a completely different meaning. After everything we’ve been through, to hold such a matzah in my hand-something created out of desire and connection to our tradition - this is the real victory. It connects us to our roots in the strongest way possible, esoecially now."

Rebbetzin Tzili Schneider, chair of “Kesher Yehudi," concluded: “We were privileged to be part of a moving and special moment-a matzah-baking ceremony with survivors of the Nova festival massacre, people who experienced unimaginable horrors and were left with scars in body and soul, yet with enormous hearts that continue to beat with hope and deep faith. The survivors, who carry stories of bravery and faith within them, were deeply moved to take part in the mitzvah of baking matzot, known as the ‘bread of faith,’ and they filled us with great inspiration ahead of the Festival of Freedom."