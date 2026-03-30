The IDF continues to expand its aerial superiority to additional areas across Iran.

As part of the wave of strikes completed yesterday (Sunday), the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, struck a site where air defense systems belonging to the Iranian terrorist regime had been deployed near the Caspian Sea in northern Iran.

The site was concealed within a forested area, at a distance of more than 1,600 kilometers from the State of Israel.

The IDF noted that the air defense systems struck at the site posed a threat to Israeli Air Force aircraft. "The strikes preserve, and further expand, the Israeli Air Force’s aerial superiority over Iranian airspace," the IDF stated.