The bill imposing the death penalty on terrorists - a flagship initiative of the Otzma Yehudit party - is set to reach its final vote in the Knesset plenum on Monday.

In a significant move aimed at securing a majority for the second and third readings, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Sunday evening that he intends to personally attend the plenum and vote in favor of the legislation.

Netanyahu’s announcement could prove decisive for the bill’s passage, as it directly addresses the condition set by Yisrael Beytenu. Although the party supports the idea in principle, members of Avigdor Liberman’s faction have made clear they will only vote in favor if the Prime Minister himself shows up and casts his vote.

“It is unacceptable for the Prime Minister to evade responsibility on such a significant law," said MK Oded Forer, who is advancing a similar legislative effort.

While support from both Netanyahu and Liberman appears to be all but secured, serious question marks still hang over other parts of the coalition.

The haredi parties have yet to decide how they will act, and there is a real possibility that some of their members will abstain from voting - a move that could leave the coalition without a solid majority.

At the same time, MK Avi Maoz, chairman of the Noam party, has not yet finalized his position. Maoz has stated that he will act solely according to the guidance of his spiritual mentor, Rabbi Zvi Israel Tau, who has not yet ruled on the matter.

The uncertainty surrounding both Maoz and the haredi factions makes Yisrael Beytenu’s support especially critical in order to prevent a humiliating defeat for the coalition in the Knesset plenum.