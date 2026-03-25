The Knesset National Security Committee, chaired by MK Tzvika Foghel, approved the Death Penalty for Terrorists bill for its second and third readings on Tuesday evening.

The bill, advanced by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and MK Limor Son Har-Melech, is expected to come up for final approval in the Knesset plenum as early as next week.

According to the approved version of the bill, a terrorist who intentionally causes the death of a person in the course of a terrorist act motivated by nationalist ideology will face the death penalty.

The legislation includes several groundbreaking provisions in the Israeli legal system: courts will be required to impose the death sentence with no discretion for leniency, and a unanimous decision by the panel of judges will not be necessary.

In addition, the sentence will be carried out by the Israel Prison Service through hanging, and execution must take place within 90 days of the final verdict. The law also strips the President of the authority to grant clemency to terrorists sentenced to death.

Minister Ben Gvir welcomed the approval, stating, “This is a historic moment of justice for the State of Israel. Anyone who chooses to murder Jews simply because they are Jews has only one sentence: death. No more revolving door of attacks, arrests, and releases. This law restores deterrence, restores justice, and sends a clear and unequivocal message to our enemies: Jewish blood is not cheap. We will continue to lead an uncompromising policy against terrorism - until victory."

MK Foghel added that this is a necessary step in the war on terror: “The bill represents a significant move toward restoring deterrence to the State of Israel. In an exceptional reality like ours, exceptional tools are required to fight terrorism. After thorough work in the committee and hearing from all relevant parties, this is another step on the path to historic justice. Whoever comes to murder Jews out of terrorism - his blood is on his own head. This is part of the change and part of the victory we will yet celebrate. I call on all my coalition colleagues to unite around this bill and complete the process with a vote in the plenum."

MK Son Har-Melech stated that the law is intended to put an end to the cycle in which terrorists are released in future deals. “The committee’s approval of the Death Penalty for Terrorists bill marks a moment of historic justice for the State of Israel and the beginning of a profound perceptual shift in the fight against terrorism. The law sends a clear and sharp message: anyone who chooses to murder Jews because they are Jews forfeits their right to live. The law aims to end the deadly cycle of attacks, arrests, and releases in prisoner swaps, and to restore deterrence and justice to the system."

She added, “This is a moral and necessary step for the security of Israeli citizens and for the bereaved families, whose loved ones’ blood can no longer be treated as worthless. It is a significant move in protecting human life and strengthening the State of Israel’s commitment to fighting terrorism with determination and responsibility."