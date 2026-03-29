MK Avichay Buaron (Likud) commented on the approval of the state budget and the current political situation in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Sunday. He stated that the budget to be brought before the Knesset will total 699 billion shekels.

According to Buaron, the budget includes an increased defense budget of over 120 billion shekels, along with additional allocations.

Buaron noted that approximately 17 billion shekels have been allocated to residents of the north, in addition to billions more for residents of the confrontation-line communities and 26 billion shekels for reservists. He added that the budget also includes strengthening measures for the north and south, as well as social needs that arose following the recent war.

Regarding coalition funds, he said, “It is important to understand that coalition funds are essentially a mechanism that bypasses the main budget book," and emphasized that this is a tool used by all Israeli governments. He noted that these funds are also transferred to various organizations such as ZAKA, youth villages, youth movements, and people with disabilities.

He further added that the Haredi sector is also entitled to budgets as part of the country’s citizens, and stressed that “every coalition allocation is backed by a legal opinion confirming that it is provided lawfully, justly, and in a proper manner." In his view, these are allocations that serve all Israeli citizens.

Referring to the political landscape, Buaron attacked the left-wing bloc, saying it is in a state of despair and losing power, while its leaders are engaged in internal conflicts. “The left-wing bloc is in a desperate situation," he said. “It sees the right constantly rising and gaining strength. As we approach the recent elections, even on left-wing Channels 12 and 13, the national camp is rising, and they are becoming desperate and starting to fight over the few votes they have left. In the end, we must remember one thing only: there will be no revival for the left-wing bloc without relying on Arab votes. Without the Arab sector, they cannot form a government."

He added, “If there is a right-wing voter thinking of giving his vote to Naftali Bennett or Gadi Eisenkot, he should know that without relying on Arab votes - without Mansour Abbas, Ayman Odeh, or Ahmed Tibi - they will not be able to form a government."

Regarding claims of “settler violence" in Judea and Samaria, Buaron said this refers to a marginal group of individuals with criminal backgrounds. “There is a tiny fringe of people with criminal records who are the ones resorting to violence," he said, and called for law enforcement against them.

At the same time, he expressed support for the young people establishing farms and outposts in Judea and Samaria, stating that they contribute to maintaining control over the territory. He pointed out that strengthening the settlement enterprise is carried out “entirely according to the law, entirely according to regulations, and in full coordination with the state and the army."

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