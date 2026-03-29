Iranian regime arms industry sites targeted IDF Spokesperson

Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets, acting on IDF Intelligence, completed an additional wave of strikes on Sunday, targeting Iranian terrorist regime infrastructure sites in Tehran.

In this wave of strikes, the IDF focused its efforts on furthering damage to the regime’s weapons production capabilities. During these strikes, over 120 munitions were launched toward sites used for the research, development, and production of weapons.

Among the sites struck:

* A site for the development of critical components for ballistic missiles;

* A site used by the IRGC’s military industries for the research and development of ballistic missile systems and various types of satellite launchers;

* An Iranian military research, development, and weapons production site.

Simultaneously, the IDF struck sites used for the storage and launch of ballistic missiles, which pose a direct threat to the civilians of the State of Israel, as well as several regime aerial defense systems.

Over the past 24 hours, more than 150 fighter jets have struck weapons production sites across Tehran. The strikes on the regime’s military industries in Tehran are ongoing.