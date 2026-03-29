The IDF announced on Sunday evening that it had begun a wave of strikes on Iranian regime targets in Tehran.

A short time earlier, it was reported that parts of eastern and western Tehran lost power following a series of strikes and explosions in the Iranian capital.

The Hezbollah-linked al-Mayadeen reported widespread power outages in eastern and western Tehran, while the Iranian Tasnim confirmed that power was lost in parts of Karaj and some areas of the capital.

Fars, which is associated with the regime, attempted to explain that the outages were caused by shrapnel hitting a high voltage tower in the Alborz Province and a substation. Forces were sent to the areas that were damaged to attempt to restore power.

At the same time, AFP reported a series of explosions that were heard in northern Tehran after the aerial defense systems were activated in several locations.