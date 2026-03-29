Britain’s Green Party of England and Wales has come under intense scrutiny following the leak of internal WhatsApp messages exchanged among party members.

According to the messages, several activists used harsh rhetoric against Israel and Zionism. Some even claimed that last week’s arson attack on ambulances belonging to Hatzalah in London was a “false report," a suggestion that has drawn sharp criticism.

Amid the fallout, the party abruptly postponed its scheduled weekend conference. The gathering was expected to include a vote on a controversial motion declaring that “Zionism is racism" and calling for support of Palestinian “resistance." Critics say the proposal disregards widely accepted definitions of antisemitism and represents some of the most extreme language seen in British politics in decades, prompting strong backlash from Jewish community groups and anti-racism organizations.

The controversy has also reached the family of the party’s leader, Zack Polanski. Relatives speaking to the Daily Mail described a deep personal rift, with several saying they have cut ties with him. They allege that under his influence, the party has become a platform for extremist Islamist voices and elements of the radical left. One relative warned that Britain could become unwelcoming to Jews if he were to gain greater power.

Further criticism emerged from data released ahead of the conference, suggesting the party has shifted away from its traditional environmental focus. Only a small fraction of proposed motions reportedly addressed environmental issues, while many centered on policies such as withdrawing from NATO and reducing police funding.

In response, a party spokesperson dismissed the accusations, describing the criticism of Polanski as “blatant antisemitism" and arguing that such attacks undermine democratic discourse.