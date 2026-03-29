The former mayor of Surfside, Florida, Shlomo Danzinger, along with several Jewish organizations, filed an emergency injunction last Friday to delay the city’s mayoral runoff election, which is scheduled for April 7-during the festival of Passover.

The petitioners are requesting that the election be postponed by one week, to April 14, claiming that thousands of observant Jewish residents will not be able to vote due to religious prohibitions on driving, writing, and using electronic devices during the holiday.

Many families also travel for the holiday, further limiting their ability to vote.

Danzinger, who received 49.4% of the vote in a three-way race earlier this month, is set to face Vice Mayor Tina Paul in the runoff. The request is supported by local synagogues and Jewish organizations.

“This is not about politics-it’s about the right of every resident to practice their faith and vote without being forced to choose between the two," Danzinger said.

“Hundreds of our neighbors will not be able to vote on April 7 because of their religious obligations. All we’re asking for is one week."

Out of more than 5,700 residents in Surfside, approximately 2,500 are Jewish, many of them Orthodox or Conservative. The petition is based on the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Florida Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which prohibits authorities from placing a substantial burden on a person’s exercise of religion.

The city commission is expected to discuss its response on Monday, and a court decision is anticipated in the coming days.