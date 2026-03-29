Amos Epstein, one of the prominent figures in Israel’s agricultural community, who lost four members of his family in the October 7 massacre in Kfar Aza, has passed away at the age of 84.

Throughout his decades-long career, Kfar Aza remained his home and the center of his life. He and his wife Bilha were among the kibbutz’s longtime members, and two of their three children built their homes there as well.

In the October 7 massacre, four of his family members were murdered: his wife Bilha, his son-in-law Ofir Liebstein, and his two grandchildren, Nitzan Liebstein and Neta Epstein, who was killed after jumping on a grenade thrown into the safe room of his apartment in order to protect his partner.

His son Uri, who survived, was elected at the end of 2024 as head of the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council, continuing the path of Ofir Liebstein, who was murdered in the attack.

The Kfar Aza community announced following Epstein’s passing: “The Kfar Aza community bows its head and mourns the passing of Amos Epstein, of blessed memory. Amos was a man of giving, responsibility, and love of others, who worked for many years for Kfar Aza and was a true partner in its building, growth, and resilience. He was one of the pillars of our community and held many roles in the kibbutz over the years.

“Since the events of October 7, which reshaped the life of our community, the personal story of Amos and his family has been woven into the story of Kfar Aza as a whole - a story of pain, but also of strong human spirit, belonging, and mutual responsibility.

“Amos leaves a great void in the heart of the community, but also a legacy of action, dedication, and faith in people and place. We embrace the dear family in their difficult time and send our heartfelt condolences. May his memory be a blessing."